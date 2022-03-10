Barnana Garlic Organic Plantain Crisps
Product Details
What do you get when you marry the delicious goodness of simple, organic plantain crisps with the aromatic, irresistible flavor of garlic? Your tounge's new favorite flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Ingredients: Plantains, coconut oil, sea salt, cane syrup, dried rocoto pepper, tomato powder, onion powder, paprika, spices, garlic powder, maltodextrin, citric acid, natural smoke flavor, sunflower oil, lime juice concentrate, lime oil, mango flakes
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
