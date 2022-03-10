Ingredients

Organic Ingredients: Plantains, coconut oil, sea salt, cane syrup, dried rocoto pepper, tomato powder, onion powder, paprika, spices, garlic powder, maltodextrin, citric acid, natural smoke flavor, sunflower oil, lime juice concentrate, lime oil, mango flakes

Allergen Info

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

