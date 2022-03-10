Hover to Zoom
Barnana Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Plantain Crisps
4 ozUPC: 0084336910182
Purchase Options
Product Details
Pink Himalayan Sea Salt flavored plantain chips cooked in coconut oil.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving sizeabout 14 chips
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PLANTAINS¹, COCONUT OIL¹, HIMALAYAN PINK SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More