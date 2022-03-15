Hover to Zoom
Barnana Himalayan Pink Salt Plantain Tortilla Chips
4 ozUPC: 0084336910164
Product Details
Benefits:
- Golden brown, perfect crunch
- Made with 100% avocado oil
- Grain free
- Gluten free
- Paleo
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Plantain flour, avocado oil, organic tapioca starch, sea salt, and organic psyllium fiber.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
