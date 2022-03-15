Hover to Zoom
Barnana® Lime & Sea Salt Plantain Tortilla Chips
4 ozUPC: 0084336910167
Product Details
Benefits:
- Golden brown, perfect crunch
- Made with 100% avocado oil
- Grain free
- Gluten free
- Paleo
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium185mg8.04%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Plantain Flour, Avocado Oil, Tapioca Starch1, Lime Juice Powder1 (Maltodextrin, Lime Juice, Lime Oil), Sea Salt, Psyllium Fiber1, Onion1, Garuc1, Parsley1
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
