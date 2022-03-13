Barnana Sea Salt Organic Plantain Crisps Perspective: front
Barnana Sea Salt Organic Plantain Crisps

4 ozUPC: 0084336910194
Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving sizeabout 10 chips
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Protein1g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Ingredients: Plantains, coconut oil, sea salt, cane syrup, dried rocoto pepper, tomato powder, onion powder, paprika, spices, garlic powder, maltodextrin, citric acid, natural smoke flavor, sunflower oil, lime juice concentrate, lime oil, mango flakes

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
