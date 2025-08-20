Hover to Zoom
Barney Butter Crunchy Almond Butter
10 ozUPC: 0085886400418
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Organic and Fair Trade Cane Sugar, Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
