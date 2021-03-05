Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1packet (17 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12.31% Saturated Fat 0.75g 3.75% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 50mg 2.08%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.33% Dietary Fiber 1.5g 6% Sugar 1.5g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%