Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter Snack Pack
.60 ozUPC: 0085886400420
Located in AISLE 23
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat0.75g3.75%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber1.5g6%
Sugar1.5g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blanched Roasted Almonds, Organic and Fair-trade Cane Sugar, Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
