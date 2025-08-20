Ingredients

Blanched Roasted Almonds, Organic and Fair-trade Cane Sugar, Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More