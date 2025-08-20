Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter
10 OzUPC: 0085886400416
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Magnesium80mg20%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin E8Number of International Units26.67%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blanched Roasted Almonds, Organic and Fair-trade Cane Sugar, Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More