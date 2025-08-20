Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 190

% Daily value*

Total Fat 18g 23.08% Saturated Fat 2.5g 12.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 1g

Protein 7g

Calcium 70mg 6%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 200mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%