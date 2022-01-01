Barnsider Spicy Cocktail Sauce Perspective: front
Barnsider Spicy Cocktail Sauce

16 OzUPC: 0085782800001
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium101mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ketchup (Tomato Concentrate, Distilled Vinegar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spice, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Horseradish, Lemon Juice, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Anchovies, Tamarind Extract, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Natural Flavors)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
