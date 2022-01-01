Ingredients

Ketchup (Tomato Concentrate, Distilled Vinegar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spice, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Horseradish, Lemon Juice, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Salt, Anchovies, Tamarind Extract, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Natural Flavors)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

