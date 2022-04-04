Barone Fini specializes in producing wines of two single varietals, Pinot Grigio and Merlot, resulting in wines that are pure expressions of the grapes they are made from. As our father Count Francesco would say, "The wines are truthful, naked wines where it is all about the grape." In 1975, Barone Fini wines were designated DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata), Italy's highest quality classification for Pinot Grigio and Merlot. Since then, our family has been committed to upholding our DOC status and to delivering wine of the highest quality at an approachable price year after yearNose: Expressive nose features floral and lemon dominant citrus notes Palate: Round fruits in the mouth with honeydew melon and ripe apples. Bright acidity is balanced with warm minerality with a lingering, crisp. Barone Fini carries a DOC designation, Italy's highest classification for Pinot Grigio, but is priced at IGT prices.