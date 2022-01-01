Barq's Red Creme Soda Perspective: front
Barq's Red Creme Soda Perspective: back
Barq's Red Creme Soda Perspective: left
Barq's Red Creme Soda Perspective: right
Barq's Red Creme Soda Perspective: top
Barq's Red Creme Soda

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0004900003307
Product Details

Barq’s has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq’s Root Beer, or Crème Soda that’s crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898. Since then, Barq’s has had a simple slogan – DRINK BARQ’S, IT’S GOOD. After more than a century, it’s (still) good.

Barq’s Red Crème Soda is one part crème soda, one part red deliciousness – and we’ve heard that it also has that "hard to get" quality. So if you’re lucky enough to spot it, call friends, stock up, enjoy! Grab one today wherever you purchase your favorite soft drinks, sodas, or colas.

  • Barq's Red Crème Soda is one part crème soda, one part red deliciousness.
  • Makes for a sweet and creamy soft drink beverage
  • Twelve pack of 12 fl oz cans
  • Perfect size for drinking with meals, on the go, or any time
  • Since 1898 Barq's Root Beer hs had a simple slogan - DRINK BARQ'S. IT'S GOOD.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (355 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar45g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Red 40.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
