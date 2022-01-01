Barq's Red Creme Soda
Product Details
Barq’s has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq’s Root Beer, or Crème Soda that’s crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898. Since then, Barq’s has had a simple slogan – DRINK BARQ’S, IT’S GOOD. After more than a century, it’s (still) good.
Barq’s Red Crème Soda is one part crème soda, one part red deliciousness – and we’ve heard that it also has that "hard to get" quality. So if you’re lucky enough to spot it, call friends, stock up, enjoy! Grab one today wherever you purchase your favorite soft drinks, sodas, or colas.
- Barq's Red Crème Soda is one part crème soda, one part red deliciousness.
- Makes for a sweet and creamy soft drink beverage
- Twelve pack of 12 fl oz cans
- Perfect size for drinking with meals, on the go, or any time
- Since 1898 Barq's Root Beer hs had a simple slogan - DRINK BARQ'S. IT'S GOOD.
Disclaimer: Due to high demand, variety is extremely limited from our suppliers. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Red 40.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
