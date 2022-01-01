Hover to Zoom
Barq's® Red Creme Soda
2 LUPC: 0004900005126
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar45g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Sodium Benzoate ( To protect taste ) , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Red 40 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
