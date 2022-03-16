Barq's Root Beer Soda
Barq’s has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq’s Root Beer, or Crème Soda that’s crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898. Since then, Barq’s has had a simple slogan – DRINK BARQ’S, IT’S GOOD. After more than a century, it’s (still) good. Enjoy Barq’s Root Beer plain or create your own root beer float. Grab one today wherever you purchase your favorite soft drinks, sodas, or colas.
- Makes for a sweet and creamy soft drink beverage
- Twelve pack of 12 fl oz cans
- Since 1898 Barq's Root Beer hs had a simple slogan - DRINK BARQ'S. IT'S GOOD.
- After more than a century, it's (still) good.
- Perfect size for drinking with meals, on the go, or any time
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Caffeine, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Acacia
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
