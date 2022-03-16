Barq's Root Beer Soda Perspective: front
Barq's Root Beer Soda Perspective: left
Barq's Root Beer Soda Perspective: right
Barq's Root Beer Soda

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0004900003012
Product Details

Barq’s has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq’s Root Beer, or Crème Soda that’s crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898. Since then, Barq’s has had a simple slogan – DRINK BARQ’S, IT’S GOOD. After more than a century, it’s (still) good. Enjoy Barq’s Root Beer plain or create your own root beer float. Grab one today wherever you purchase your favorite soft drinks, sodas, or colas.

  • Makes for a sweet and creamy soft drink beverage
  • Twelve pack of 12 fl oz cans
  • Since 1898 Barq's Root Beer hs had a simple slogan - DRINK BARQ'S. IT'S GOOD.
  • After more than a century, it's (still) good.
  • Perfect size for drinking with meals, on the go, or any time

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Sugar44g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Caffeine, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Acacia

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

