Barq’s has bite! Enjoy the classic taste of Barq’s Root Beer, or Crème Soda that’s crisp, refreshing and tastes good since 1898. Since then, Barq’s has had a simple slogan – DRINK BARQ’S, IT’S GOOD. After more than a century, it’s (still) good. Enjoy Barq’s Root Beer plain or create your own root beer float. Grab one today wherever you purchase your favorite soft drinks, sodas, or colas.

Makes for a sweet and creamy soft drink beverage

Twelve pack of 12 fl oz cans

Since 1898 Barq's Root Beer hs had a simple slogan - DRINK BARQ'S. IT'S GOOD.

After more than a century, it's (still) good.

Perfect size for drinking with meals, on the go, or any time

Disclaimer: Due to high demand, variety is extremely limited from our suppliers. We apologize for any inconvenience.