Barq's Root Beer Soda
Product Details
Barq's root beer has a "bite" that reflects teens' passion for living life to the fullest. Barq's combines an edgy, outgoing, uninhibited personality with a uniquely bold taste.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Sugar45g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Taste), Citric Acid, Caffeine, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Acacia
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
