Bartenura Gnocchi Potato Dumplings
16 OzUPC: 0007349012845
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (140 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate50g18.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mashed Potato [Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidants: Sodium Metabisulphite)], Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
