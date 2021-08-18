Ingredients

Mashed Potato [Water, Dehydrated Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Antioxidants: Sodium Metabisulphite)], Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

