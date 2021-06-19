Hover to Zoom
Base Culture Maple Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0085253700538
Located in AISLE 23
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoons (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
*Roasted Almonds, *Maple Sugar, *Sea Salt.*=Non-GMO Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
