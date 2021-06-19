Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tablespoons (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 17.95% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 25mg 1.09%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.91% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 3g

Protein 5g

Calcium 70mg 6%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 190mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%