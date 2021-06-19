Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tablespoons (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 170

% Daily value*

Total Fat 15g 19.23% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 1g

Protein 6g

Calcium 80mg 6%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Potassium 200mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%