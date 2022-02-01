Basic Blue balance bike without brake features Non-Air PU tires suitable for enclosed spaces or any indoor use. The perfect training bike for your child from 2 to 5 years old and the first choice for parents worldwide. supports the development of a childs balance and provides a no-stress method of learning to ride a bike.

. Award-winning German design No-stress method of learning to ride a bike Teaches balancing and braking Forget the training wheels. Steering Limiter helps young riders ride much smoother and prevents rough falls. High-strength yet flexible frame absorbs shock and helps protect a childs spine made of durable high-tech material. Horse saddle shape seat prevents riders from slipping off Easily adjustable anytime anywhere without tools. Quick assembly means youll be up-and-riding in no time. Quick assembly means youll be up-and-riding in no time. Recommended Ages - 2 to 5. Color - Blue