Basis Vitamin Bar Soap
The health bar for all skin types. This plant-based soap does more than clean. It''s packed with multi-vitamins for better, healthier-looking skin. The creamy lather is filled with skin-caring Vitamins C, E and B5 to soften and condition as it cleans. Skin looks fresh, healthy, well-nourished.
Sodium Palmate , Sodium Cocoate , Sodium Palm Kernelate , Triple Purified Water , Glycerin , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Ppg-10 Methyl Glucose Ether , Orange Extract , Chamomile Extract , Cucumber Extract , Aloe Vera Extract , Oat Flour , Fragrance , Retinol (Vitamin A) , Pantothenic Acid ( Vitamin B5 ) , Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Pentasodium Pentetate , Tetrasodium Etidronate , Orange 4 , Red 40 .
Contains Oats,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
