Battlefield 2042 (PS5)
1 ctUPC: 0001463337729
Welcome to a world transformed: U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future worth fighting for.
Battle through changing battlegrounds; Battlefield 2042 introduces 7 vast maps for up to 128 players. From Seoul’s cities to Egypt’s deserts, every map offers a unique experience based on the natural environment. Based on Battlefield's four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait – but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable.
- Employ a cutting-edge arsenal.
- Customize weapons, gadgets and vehicles in-battle to tip the scales in your favor.
- Summon a robotic dog built for battle, employ a grappling hook or don your very own wingsuit.
- Choose your role on the battlefield
- Form custom-made squads through the new Specialist system.