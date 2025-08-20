Bausch & Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops Perspective: front
Bausch & Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops Perspective: left
Bausch & Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops Perspective: right
Bausch & Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops

0.34 fl ozUPC: 0031011902241
Purchase Options

Product Details

Itchy eyes? Don't suffer waiting for your allergy pills to kick in. Get eye itch relief in minutes with Alaway (ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution 0.035%) Antihistamine Eye Drops.

  • Provides temporary relief for itchy eyes due to ragweed, pollen, grass, animal hair, and dander
  • Quickly relieves itch within minutes
  • Provides up to 12 hours of eye itch symptom relief