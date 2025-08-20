Hover to Zoom
Bausch & Lomb Alaway Antihistamine Eye Drops
0.34 fl ozUPC: 0031011902241
Product Details
Itchy eyes? Don't suffer waiting for your allergy pills to kick in. Get eye itch relief in minutes with Alaway (ketotifen fumarate ophthalmic solution 0.035%) Antihistamine Eye Drops.
- Provides temporary relief for itchy eyes due to ragweed, pollen, grass, animal hair, and dander
- Quickly relieves itch within minutes
- Provides up to 12 hours of eye itch symptom relief