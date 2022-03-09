Hover to Zoom
Bausch & Lomb Lumify Brimonidine Tartrate Opthalmic Solution Redness Reliever Eye Drops
0.08 fl ozUPC: 0031011953750
LUMIFY eye drops significantly reduce redness to help eyes appear whiter, brighter, and more radiant. LUMIFY is a unique, FDA approved formulation, that was developed by doctors and is clinically proven to reduce redness in 1 minute and last up to 8 hours. LUMIFY works to selectively target redness with a lower risk of potential side effects. Contains absolutely no bleach or dyes.