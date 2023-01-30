At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This medium-bodied, smooth Cabernet Sauvignon has vibrant notes of blackberry fruit, hints of vanilla and oak, and a lingering finish. Pair this round Cabernet Sauvignon with Beef Bourguignon.

750ml Bottle

13% alcohol by volume