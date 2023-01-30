Hover to Zoom
Bay Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008312084187
Product Details
At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This medium-bodied, smooth Cabernet Sauvignon has vibrant notes of blackberry fruit, hints of vanilla and oak, and a lingering finish. Pair this round Cabernet Sauvignon with Beef Bourguignon.
- 750ml Bottle
- 13% alcohol by volume
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories122
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3.8g1%
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
