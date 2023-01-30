At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This full-bodied Merlot has a captivating nose of black currant and ripe plum, complemented by a long, toasty oak finish. Pair this smooth Merlot with Steamed Mussels with Fresh Tomato Sauce over Linguine.

750ml Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume