At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This light-bodied wine has a vibrant nose of citrus with notes of pear and stone fruit balanced with crisp acidity for a refreshing finish. Pair with Rotisserie Chicken or Shrimp Scampi.

750ml Bottle

12.5% alcohol by volume