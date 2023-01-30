Hover to Zoom
Bay Bridge® Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008312000282
At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This light-bodied wine has a vibrant nose of citrus with notes of pear and stone fruit balanced with crisp acidity for a refreshing finish. Pair with Rotisserie Chicken or Shrimp Scampi.
- 750ml Bottle
- 12.5% alcohol by volume
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120.5
% Daily value*
Sodium7.3mg
Total Carbohydrate3.8g1%
Sugar1.4g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
