At Bay Bridge Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards to craft wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure. Bay Bridge wines are full of flavor, rich in color and smooth in taste, which makes them delicious and the perfect accompaniment to any meal. This fruit forward, smooth Red Blend boasts notes of ripe blackberry and red cherry culminating with a smooth and balanced finish. Enjoy with your favorite grilled burger and potato salad.

750ml Bottle

9% alcohol by volume