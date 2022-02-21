Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin Vitamin (B2), Folic Acid), Water, Cornmeal, Yeast. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Sugar Preservatives (Sodium Propionate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Butter, Soybean Oil, Potato Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Monocalcium Phosphate, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible