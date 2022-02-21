Bays Original English Muffins Perspective: front
Bays Original English Muffins Perspective: back
Bays Original English Muffins Perspective: left
Bays Original English Muffins Perspective: top
Bays Original English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Bays Original English Muffins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0007147900001
Product Details

Bays Original English Muffins have been known and loved for decades for their rich, wholesome flavor and delightful texture. Made from the original family recipe, they toast up golden brown – light and crunchy on the outside and soft and tender inside. While they are legendary for breakfast, they are also a great way to build a sandwich for lunch, a mini meal at dinner, a bun for your burger or a great snack anytime of day.

  • Kosher
  • Resealable package
  • Pre-sliced for convenience
  • Never met a pat of butter it didn’t like

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1muffin (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium45mg4%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin Vitamin (B2), Folic Acid), Water, Cornmeal, Yeast. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Sugar Preservatives (Sodium Propionate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Butter, Soybean Oil, Potato Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Monocalcium Phosphate, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

