Bays Original English Muffins
Product Details
Bays Original English Muffins have been known and loved for decades for their rich, wholesome flavor and delightful texture. Made from the original family recipe, they toast up golden brown – light and crunchy on the outside and soft and tender inside. While they are legendary for breakfast, they are also a great way to build a sandwich for lunch, a mini meal at dinner, a bun for your burger or a great snack anytime of day.
- Kosher
- Resealable package
- Pre-sliced for convenience
- Never met a pat of butter it didn’t like
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin Vitamin (B2), Folic Acid), Water, Cornmeal, Yeast. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Sugar Preservatives (Sodium Propionate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Butter, Soybean Oil, Potato Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Monocalcium Phosphate, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More