Silvex Wound gel offers superior protection and healing powers against wounds, infections, and other injuries. Silvex utilizes a patented nano silver technology made of 24 PPM and is FDA approved to inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as MRSA and VRE, Staphylococcus, and more. Silvex provides a protective barrier for the skin and also helps promote natural healing and reduces scarring.

Wound healing

Kills bacteria, fungus and yeast