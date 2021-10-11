Hover to Zoom
Be Smart Get Prepared Silvex® First Aid Wound Gel
0.5 ozUPC: 0002042432194
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Silvex Wound gel offers superior protection and healing powers against wounds, infections, and other injuries. Silvex utilizes a patented nano silver technology made of 24 PPM and is FDA approved to inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as MRSA and VRE, Staphylococcus, and more. Silvex provides a protective barrier for the skin and also helps promote natural healing and reduces scarring.
- Wound healing
- Kills bacteria, fungus and yeast