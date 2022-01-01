It's time to be wicked, with the most stunning intimate apparel on the market. After all, every one of us has a dark side, and there is nothing wrong with embracing it from time to time. With these eye-catching essentials, you can achieve the wild look of your dreams, whether it happens to be elegant or revealing, playful or dangerous. Be Wicked lingerie is designed for flawless sex appeal, and any woman can achieve the perfect level of desire with just one taste of this sensuous forbidden fruit.

. Panda long sleeve one piece with button closure. Made out of durable materials. Our products are produced with the original idea of making it functional, as lighting, took holdWhite & Black.Unisex.7-9 Years