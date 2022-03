Beacon 3 Light Outdoor Pier Mounted Fixture Clear Beveled

With a sleek, lantern-inspired silhouette, this three-light outdoor post light is bright and charming. Elevate a modern space with the sleek structure of clean lines in a deep black finish.

Collection : Beacon

Frame Finish : Oil Rubbed Bronze

Frame Material : Aluminium

Shade Finish/Color : Clear Beveled

Shade Material : Glass

Bulbs 3 x 60 Watt - Candelabra

Dimmable (Yes/No) : Yes

Dimension : L x 12 W x 23.25 H ;Weight : 15.5