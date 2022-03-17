Hover to Zoom
Bean Body Coffee Scrub Vanilla
7.44 ozUPC: 0934790200163
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rough skin? Stretch marks & cellulite? Bean Body is up for the challenge with our Vanilla scented coffee scrub.
I’m tough enough to improve your skin''s imperfections, yet leaving you feeling softer and smoother than ever.
- Caffeine will stimulate blood flow and help reduce the appearance of cellulite, eczema, stretch marks, age spots, varicose veins and psoriasis.
- Demerara Sugar & Himalayan Salt will exfoliate your skin, removing dead skin, acne, whiteheads, blackheads, breakouts & other skin blemishes.
- Coconut oil will hydrate & moisturise your skin.
- Cocoa & Vitamin E are high in antioxidants which nourish & protect the skin, promoting cell repair & rejuvenation.