Beanefits™ Gluten-Free Hint of Lime White Bean Chips Plus Probiotics
5 ozUPC: 0085002154806
Product Details
BEANEFiTS™ brand bean chips unite the plant-based protein, and PREBIOTIC fiber of beans, with other all natural ingredients that results in a delicious snacking experience without sacrifice.
- Plant Based Protein
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber3g6%
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg4%
Potassium50mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Beans, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Salt, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Probiotic Maltodextrin, Bacillus Coagulans
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More