Beanefits™ Gluten-Free Honey Sriracha White Bean Chips Plus Probiotics
Product Details
BEANEFiTS™ brand bean chips unite the plant-based protein, and PREBIOTIC fiber of beans, with other all natural ingredients that results in a delicious snacking experience without sacrifice.
- Plant Based Protein
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Beans, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Organix Honey Powder, Organic Honey, Yeast Extract, Maltic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Extractives of Paprika, Probiotic Maltodextrin
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More