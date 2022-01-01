Nutrition Facts

5.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1 ounce

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 8%

Sodium 150mg 6%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 3g 6%

Protein 3g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 1mg 4%

Potassium 60mg 2%