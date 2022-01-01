Ingredients

Navy Beans, Brown Rice, Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning Blend (Rice Flower, Product contains 2% or less of: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Lactic Acid Powder, Natural Flavors, Palm Fruit Oil*, Pea Protein, Rice Syrup Solids, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract)*RSPO Certified

Allergen Info

Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More