Beanfields® Cheddar Sour Cream Bean Chips

24 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 1085256500356
Product Details

CHEDDAR SOUR CREAM is a treat even for the toughest food critics. The cheddar (yeah, it’s really vegan) delivers rich, nutty undertones with a light tangy finish, balanced against the smooth sour cream on a craveable, crunchy chip. This culminates in strong notes of “gimme-crunch-crunch-wow-yum-mmm-crunch-crunch-more-please.”

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.5 About servings per container
Serving size1.5oz
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g4%
Protein4g14%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Navy Beans, Brown Rice, Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning Blend (Rice Flower, Product contains 2% or less of: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Lactic Acid Powder, Natural Flavors, Palm Fruit Oil*, Pea Protein, Rice Syrup Solids, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract)*RSPO Certified

Allergen Info
Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
