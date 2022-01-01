Beanfields® Cheddar Sour Cream Bean Chips
Product Details
CHEDDAR SOUR CREAM is a treat even for the toughest food critics. The cheddar (yeah, it’s really vegan) delivers rich, nutty undertones with a light tangy finish, balanced against the smooth sour cream on a craveable, crunchy chip. This culminates in strong notes of “gimme-crunch-crunch-wow-yum-mmm-crunch-crunch-more-please.”
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Navy Beans, Brown Rice, Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning Blend (Rice Flower, Product contains 2% or less of: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Lactic Acid Powder, Natural Flavors, Palm Fruit Oil*, Pea Protein, Rice Syrup Solids, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract)*RSPO Certified
Allergen Info
Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
