Beanfields Himalayan Salt + Vinegar Bean Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Beanfields Himalayan Salt + Vinegar Bean Chips

24 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 1085256500354
Purchase Options

Product Details

You know what explorers don’t bring to the Himalayan Mountains? Vinegar. Because they know they would never return. You see, HIMALAYAN SALT + VINEGAR is the perfect balance between slightly salty and perfectly punchy. It’s an exploration into the uncharted regions of your tongue—an expedition that is too tasty to come down from.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.5 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1oz
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g4%
Protein4g14%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Navy Beans, Brown Rice, Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning Blend (Maltodextrin, Himalayan Pink Salt, Product contains 2%or less of: White Distilled Vinegar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor).

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More