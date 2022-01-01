Beanfields Himalayan Salt + Vinegar Bean Chips
Product Details
You know what explorers don’t bring to the Himalayan Mountains? Vinegar. Because they know they would never return. You see, HIMALAYAN SALT + VINEGAR is the perfect balance between slightly salty and perfectly punchy. It’s an exploration into the uncharted regions of your tongue—an expedition that is too tasty to come down from.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Navy Beans, Brown Rice, Safflower or Sunflower Oil, Seasoning Blend (Maltodextrin, Himalayan Pink Salt, Product contains 2%or less of: White Distilled Vinegar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
