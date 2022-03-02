Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix
Product Details
A Bear Creek Original. Thick and creamy. The perfect blend of cheese and broccoli. Combining high quality hearty ingredients with the special blend of spices, Bear Creek's soups are delicious, yet easy to prepare. Just add water and in minutes you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.
- Great taste!
- 8 one cup servings
- Just add water
- Cooks in 10 minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Palm Oil, Broccoli*, Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion*, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Monosodium Glutamate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sea Salt, Parsley, Xanthan Gum, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Worcestershire Sauce* (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor, Corn Syrup), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Yeast Extract, Spice, Annatto Extract (Color), Chicken Fat, Turmeric Extract (Color).*Dried Ingredients
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
