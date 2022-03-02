Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix Perspective: front
Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix Perspective: back
Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix

11.2 ozUPC: 0076026300026
Product Details

A Bear Creek Original. Thick and creamy. The perfect blend of cheese and broccoli. Combining high quality hearty ingredients with the special blend of spices, Bear Creek's soups are delicious, yet easy to prepare. Just add water and in minutes you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.

  • Great taste!
  • 8 one cup servings
  • Just add water
  • Cooks in 10 minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1010mg42.08%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Whey, Palm Oil, Broccoli*, Salt, Maltodextrin, Onion*, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Monosodium Glutamate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sea Salt, Parsley, Xanthan Gum, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Worcestershire Sauce* (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Salt, Caramel Color, Garlic, Sugar, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor, Corn Syrup), Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Yeast Extract, Spice, Annatto Extract (Color), Chicken Fat, Turmeric Extract (Color).*Dried Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
