Bear Creek Chicken Noodle Soup Mix
Just add water and in minutes you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite. Loaded with hearty noodles, this soup tastes like homemade without the work.
- Great taste
- 8 one cup servings
- Just add water
- Cooks in 10 minutes
Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Onion*, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Carrots*, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn*, Peas*, Corn Starch, Celery*, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Silicon Dioxide, Palm Oil, Chicken*, Parsley, Spices, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Turmeric Extract (Color), Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Annatto Extract (Color).*Dried Ingredients
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
