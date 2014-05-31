Bear Creek Chicken Noodle Soup Mix Perspective: front
Bear Creek Chicken Noodle Soup Mix Perspective: back
Bear Creek Chicken Noodle Soup Mix Perspective: right
Bear Creek Chicken Noodle Soup Mix

9.3 ozUPC: 0076026300032
Product Details

Just add water and in minutes you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite. Loaded with hearty noodles, this soup tastes like homemade without the work.

  • Great taste
  • 8 one cup servings
  • Just add water
  • Cooks in 10 minutes

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium780mg32.5%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Onion*, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Carrots*, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn*, Peas*, Corn Starch, Celery*, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Silicon Dioxide, Palm Oil, Chicken*, Parsley, Spices, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Turmeric Extract (Color), Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Annatto Extract (Color).*Dried Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
