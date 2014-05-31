Ingredients

Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Onion*, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Carrots*, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Corn*, Peas*, Corn Starch, Celery*, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Silicon Dioxide, Palm Oil, Chicken*, Parsley, Spices, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Turmeric Extract (Color), Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Annatto Extract (Color).*Dried Ingredients

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More