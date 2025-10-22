Slow-Cooked homestyle flavor crafted with delicate herbs and savory spices, a classic and creamy favorite. Family SizeMakes 8 servings 1/2 gallon. Since our early beginnings high in the Heber Valley of the Wasatch Mountains, Bear Creek Country Kitchens® has delivered great hearty homestyle dishes that the whole family will enjoy. Just add water and in minutes, you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.