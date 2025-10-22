Bear Creek Creamy Potato Soup Mix
Product Details
Slow-Cooked homestyle flavor crafted with delicate herbs and savory spices, a classic and creamy favorite. Family SizeMakes 8 servings 1/2 gallon. Since our early beginnings high in the Heber Valley of the Wasatch Mountains, Bear Creek Country Kitchens® has delivered great hearty homestyle dishes that the whole family will enjoy. Just add water and in minutes, you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes*, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Palm Oil, Onion*, Whey, Salt, Sea Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Sherry Wine Flavor, Dipotassium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Spice, Parsley, Natural and Artificial Flavors.Garlic*, Annatto Extract (Color), Chicken Fat, Yellow 5
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible