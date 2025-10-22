Bear Creek Creamy Potato Soup Mix Perspective: front
Bear Creek Creamy Potato Soup Mix

11 ozUPC: 0076026300016
Slow-Cooked homestyle flavor crafted with delicate herbs and savory spices, a classic and creamy favorite. Family SizeMakes 8 servings 1/2 gallon. Since our early beginnings high in the Heber Valley of the Wasatch Mountains, Bear Creek Country Kitchens® has delivered great hearty homestyle dishes that the whole family will enjoy. Just add water and in minutes, you can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry (39 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium870mg36.25%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Potatoes*, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup Solids, Palm Oil, Onion*, Whey, Salt, Sea Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Sherry Wine Flavor, Dipotassium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Sodium Caseinate, Mono and Diglycerides, Spice, Parsley, Natural and Artificial Flavors.Garlic*, Annatto Extract (Color), Chicken Fat, Yellow 5

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

