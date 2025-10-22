Bear Creek Minestrone Soup Mix Perspective: front
Bear Creek Minestrone Soup Mix Perspective: back
Bear Creek Minestrone Soup Mix

9.3 ozUPC: 0076026300010
Product Details

Old-World Italian taste with pasta and veggies in rich beef stock and rustic flavors the whole family will love. Just add water. 8 one cup servings. Cooks in 15 minutes. You can serve "homemade" soups that will satisfy every appetite.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium910mg37.92%
Total Carbohydrate22g7.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Carrots*, Onion*, Tomato*, Cooked Red Beans*, Cooked Black Beans*, Potatoes*, Modified Corn Starch, Corn*, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Celery*, Sugar, Green Beans*, Spices, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Beef Stock, Caramel Color, Parsley, Basil, Cabbage*, Yeast Extract, Corn Starch, Chicken Fat, Garlic*, Spinach*, Natural Flavor, Beef Fat.*Dried Ingredients

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible