Ingredients

Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Carrots*, Onion*, Tomato*, Cooked Red Beans*, Cooked Black Beans*, Potatoes*, Modified Corn Starch, Corn*, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Celery*, Sugar, Green Beans*, Spices, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Beef Stock, Caramel Color, Parsley, Basil, Cabbage*, Yeast Extract, Corn Starch, Chicken Fat, Garlic*, Spinach*, Natural Flavor, Beef Fat.*Dried Ingredients

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.