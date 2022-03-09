Hover to Zoom
Beauty Without Cruelty Daily Benefits Conditioner
16 fl ozUPC: 0000005645463
Product Details
Beauty Without Cruelty Daily Benefits Conditioner is a natural, plant-based formula that restores your hair's soft luster, healthy shine, and manageability. Nature's revitalizing botanical conditioners combined with natural plant proteins and select vitamins moisturize, protect, and add body to each hair strand while helping eliminate static fly-aways and reduce frizz. Pure organic aroma-therapeutic essential oils help repair, strengthen, and condition you hair for a fresh, no build up, natural look. Your hair will be silky smooth, bright, and healthy after every treatment.
- Organic Aromatherapy
- For All Hair Types
- Paraben-free
- S.L.S free
- 100% Vegetarian
- Organic Ingredients
- 100% Pure Organic Essential Oils
- pH balanced