Beauty Without Cruelty Daily Benefits Conditioner is a natural, plant-based formula that restores your hair's soft luster, healthy shine, and manageability. Nature's revitalizing botanical conditioners combined with natural plant proteins and select vitamins moisturize, protect, and add body to each hair strand while helping eliminate static fly-aways and reduce frizz. Pure organic aroma-therapeutic essential oils help repair, strengthen, and condition you hair for a fresh, no build up, natural look. Your hair will be silky smooth, bright, and healthy after every treatment.

Organic Aromatherapy

For All Hair Types

Paraben-free

S.L.S free

100% Vegetarian

Organic Ingredients

100% Pure Organic Essential Oils

pH balanced