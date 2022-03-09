Beauty Without Cruelty Daily Benefits Shampoo is a gentle, plant-based formula that thoroughly cleans your hair while restoring its natural balance, body and shine. Special botanicals with select vitamins and natural plant proteins, help fortify and nourish each hair strand. Pure organic aroma therapy-therapeutic essential oils strengthen and protect your hair and improve its look, feel, and texture. Your hair will be naturally clean, healthy and beautiful. Ideal for daily use.

Organic Aromatherapy

For All Hair Types

Paraben-free

S.L.S free

100% Vegetarian

Organic Ingredients

100% Pure Organic Essential Oils

pH balanced