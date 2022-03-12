BWC Extra Rich Fragrance Free Hand and Body Lotion deeply moisturizes, softens, and provides extra protection for your skin -- the perfect all-over body treatment to counteract sun damage and extreme dryness. Nature's rich emollients shea butter, jojoba, and tamanu combined with effective, natural humectants and antioxidants smooth, nourish, and replenish your skin. This special, botanical formula features arnica and calendula and its fragrance free -- the ultimate in natural skin care.

Organic Ingredients

Paraben Free

Extra Emollient Rich

100% Vegetarian

Fragrance Free

pH Balanced

Extra Rich Hand and Body Treatment