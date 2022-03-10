BWC Extra Rich Fragrance Free Hand & Body Lotion deeply moisturizes, softens and provides extra protection for your skin - the perfect all-over body treatment to counteract sun damage and extreme dryness. Nature's rich emollient shea butter, jojoba and tamanu combined with effective, natural humectants and antioxidants smooth, nourish, and replenish your skin. This special, botanical formula features arnica and calendula and is fragrance free - the ultimate in natural skin care.

BWC Natural Organic Aromatherapy Lotion

Extra Rich ~ Fragrance Free

Hand & Body Lotion

Organic Ingredients

Paraben Free