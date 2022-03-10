Hover to Zoom
Beauty Without Cruelty Extra Rich Fragrance Free Hand & Body Lotion
2 fl ozUPC: 0000005645596
Product Details
BWC Extra Rich Fragrance Free Hand & Body Lotion deeply moisturizes, softens and provides extra protection for your skin - the perfect all-over body treatment to counteract sun damage and extreme dryness. Nature's rich emollient shea butter, jojoba and tamanu combined with effective, natural humectants and antioxidants smooth, nourish, and replenish your skin. This special, botanical formula features arnica and calendula and is fragrance free - the ultimate in natural skin care.
- BWC Natural Organic Aromatherapy Lotion
- Extra Rich ~ Fragrance Free
- Hand & Body Lotion
- Organic Ingredients
- Paraben Free