Beauty Without Cruelty Fragrance Free Hand & Body lotion moisturizes, softens, and protects your skin - the perfect all over body treatment. Nature's rich emollients, shea butter, jojoba, and kukui nut oil, combined with organic aloe vera smooth and replenish to keep your skin youthful-looking and vibrant. This special, botanical, fragrance-free formula, with arnica and calendula, can be used right out of the bottle or customized by adding your favorite essential oil(s) - such as lavender, sandalwood, rose, or geranium. Add 1 teaspoon (5 ml) to 16 fl oz and shake well.

Cruelty Free Since 1963

Premium Botanical

Fragrance Free

Paraben Free

Emollient Rich

Hand & Body Treatment

100% Vegan -- Vegetarian