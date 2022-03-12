BWC Leave-In Conditioner maximizes your hair's lustre, body, and manageability. This light, plant-based formula provides all-day protection from harsh environmental elements, chemical treatments, and heat styling. Pro-vitamin B-5 and jojoba combined with premium aroma-therapeutic essential oils condition and protect. Works as an effective, leave-in detangler for all hair types, especially chemically-treated.

Vegan

Cruelty Free

pH Balanced

Made In USA

Benefits All Hair Types

Premium Aromatherapy

All Day Protection - Helps Prevent Split Ends and the Frizzies