Beauty Without Cruelty Moisture Plus Conditioner is a natural plant-based formula for dry, treated and damaged hair. Nature's extra moisturizing and conditioning ingredients help restore your hair's soft luster, healthy shine and manageability. Revitalizing botanicals combined with natural plant proteins moisturize, protect and nurture each hair strand while helping eliminate static fly-aways and reduce frizz. Pure organic aroma-therapeutic essential oils help repair, strengthen, and condition for a fresh, no build-up, natural look. Your hair will be silky smooth, bright, and healthy after every treatment.

Benefits dry/treated hair

Organic

Aromatherapy