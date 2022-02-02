Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Beauty Without Cruelty Natural Hold Hair Spray
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0000005645472
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
BWC Natural Hold Hair Spray provides styling hold without being stiff or sticky. Botanical extracts of lavender, ginseng, cucumber, and rosemary combined with pro-vitamin B-5 condition and protect your hair. This gentle formula holds without drying or stripping away natural hair oils. Pure plant proteins add body and shine.
- Made with Premium and Natural Ingredients
- Paraben Free
- No Animal Ingredients
- 100% Vegan, Vegetarian
- No Synthetic or Engineered Fragrances
- No Animal Testing