BWC Natural Hold Hair Spray provides styling hold without being stiff or sticky. Botanical extracts of lavender, ginseng, cucumber, and rosemary combined with pro-vitamin B-5 condition and protect your hair. This gentle formula holds without drying or stripping away natural hair oils. Pure plant proteins add body and shine.

Made with Premium and Natural Ingredients

Paraben Free

No Animal Ingredients

100% Vegan, Vegetarian

No Synthetic or Engineered Fragrances

No Animal Testing