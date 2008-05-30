Hover to Zoom
Beauty Without Cruelty Nourishing Eye Gel
1 ozUPC: 0000005645435
Purchase Options
Product Details
BWC Nourishing Eye Gel is a light, oil-free, moisturizing gel that nurtures and protects the delicate eye area from dehydration and signs of aging. This time-release formula combines powerful anti-oxidants, replenishing moisturizers, and premium botanicals to help reduce the impact on the appearance of the skin due to sun and environmental damage.
- Hydrates and Protects to Help Diminish Fine Lines
- Beauty Without Cruelty
- Cruelty Free
- 100% Vegan - Vegetarian
- pH Balanced
- Made in USA