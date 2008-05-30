BWC Nourishing Eye Gel is a light, oil-free, moisturizing gel that nurtures and protects the delicate eye area from dehydration and signs of aging. This time-release formula combines powerful anti-oxidants, replenishing moisturizers, and premium botanicals to help reduce the impact on the appearance of the skin due to sun and environmental damage.

Hydrates and Protects to Help Diminish Fine Lines

Beauty Without Cruelty

Cruelty Free

100% Vegan - Vegetarian

pH Balanced

Made in USA