Beauty Without Cruelty Nourishing Eye Gel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Beauty Without Cruelty Nourishing Eye Gel

1 ozUPC: 0000005645435
Purchase Options

Product Details

BWC Nourishing Eye Gel is a light, oil-free, moisturizing gel that nurtures and protects the delicate eye area from dehydration and signs of aging. This time-release formula combines powerful anti-oxidants, replenishing moisturizers, and premium botanicals to help reduce the impact on the appearance of the skin due to sun and environmental damage.

  • Hydrates and Protects to Help Diminish Fine Lines
  • Beauty Without Cruelty
  • Cruelty Free
  • 100% Vegan - Vegetarian
  • pH Balanced
  • Made in USA